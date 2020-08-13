Osprey Life and Productions kicks off the fall semester

Osprey Life and Productions is kicking the fall semester off right with a week of fun and free activities.

The Week of Welcome is an annual series of events that the Osprey Life and Productions puts on the first week of school. This week acts as a welcome to campus, showcasing all that the school has to offer and giving students a chance to meet one another. This year, the Week of Welcome begins on August 14.

The full schedule is as followed:

August 14: Party on the Green, 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., located at The Green

August 15: Drive-In Movie ( Bad Boys for Life ), first showing 6:00 p.m., second showing 9:00 p.m., located at Lot 18

August 16: Flight School — a guided event for students to interact with each other and learn campus traditions, 10:00 a.m., located at Cafe Boardwalk

August 17: Digital Trivia, 6:00 p.m., virtual event

August 18: Twisted Tuesday — learn how to make mask ear savers, 4:00 p.m., virtual event

August 19: Puzzle Drop Ship/Swoop Trails — UNF gear giveaway, students will have the opportunity to get a custom Howard the Duck puzzle, 12:00 p.m., located at Osprey Plaza

August 20: Riddle Me This — digital trivia on Osprey Life and Productions’ Instagram story, 12:00 p.m., virtual event

August 21: Mini Luau, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., located at Osprey Plaza

The events will all follow social distancing guidelines, with about half the events being virtual and the other half outdoors. Further information on the events can be found here.