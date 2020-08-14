ASUN postpones 2020 fall season

Coffee, a bagel and the ASUN conference postponing fall sports. This morning proved to be different than many others… I usually eat a doughnut.

The 2020 ASUN fall season and fall championships have been postponed due to concerns regarding the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted on the ASUN website, Commissioner Ted Gumbart expressed disappointment regarding the fall season but understands why it is necessary to postpone the season by saying, “Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn’t mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren’t putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way.”

While there will be no games to attend to this fall, the ASUN remains committed to playing the impacted fall sports and championships during the spring of 2021.

This could make for an action packed Spring semester with tons of sports and tons of excitement.

The winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track & field are not impacted by this decision.

