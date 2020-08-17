UNF Field House converted into study hall during phase one of re-opening

While you may be able to go to the wellness complex to get some exercise during the week, you won’t be able to go shoot some hoops in the field house as the space has been converted into a study hall during phase one of re-opening the campus.

The UNF Field House has been converted into a study hall and open-rec activities such as basketball and indoor soccer have been suspended at this time. This is in support of campus needs which include expanded study hall space according to the Rec Well website regarding Covid-19.

The hours of this new study hall space will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be able to accommodate 32 students at individual tables. If more space is needed, there is room to expand and add more tables without sacrificing safety.

The Wellness Complex is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the facility will close for a 1-hour cleaning each day at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The outdoor basketball and beach volleyball courts will be close due to construction in the area.

You will need an Osprey1Card to access this new study hall space and guests are not permitted entry.

