UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Today is the 100 year anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
August 18, 2020

Today marks the 100 year anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment. The amendment prohibits the United States from denying American citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex. 

One-hundred years prior to today, women in America achieved the right to vote. This milestone did not come easy and took multiple women suffrage leaders years of hard work and dedication to their cause that began in the early 1800s. In 1890, the National American Woman Sufferage Association (N.A.W.S.A.) was formed and urged for an amendmend in the U.S. Constitution.

Several generations of women marched and lobbied for this historical change in the Constitution that few early supporters did not live to see, but would be proud of. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • AMC celebrates their birthday with 15 cent tickets

    Features

    AMC celebrates their birthday with 15 cent tickets

  • RNC

    Features

    Taking a quick look at the RNC and DNC

  • Osprey Life and Productions kicks off the fall semester

    Features

    Osprey Life and Productions kicks off the fall semester

  • HBO Max

    Entertainment

    HBO Max’s Love Life review

  • Annual Perseid meteor shower peaks soon

    Entertainment

    Annual Perseid meteor shower peaks soon

  • Today is Son and Daughter Day?

    Community

    Today is Son and Daughter Day?

  • How to vote by mail

    Community

    How to vote by mail

  • Voter Suppression in the U.S.

    Features

    Voter Suppression in the U.S.

  • Album review: “Cody” by Joyce Manor

    Album Reviews

    Album review: “Cody” by Joyce Manor

  • Remembering Ryan See

    Latest Stories

    Remembering Ryan See

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Today is the 100 year anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment