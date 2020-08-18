Today is the 100 year anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment

Today marks the 100 year anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment. The amendment prohibits the United States from denying American citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.

One-hundred years prior to today, women in America achieved the right to vote. This milestone did not come easy and took multiple women suffrage leaders years of hard work and dedication to their cause that began in the early 1800s. In 1890, the National American Woman Sufferage Association (N.A.W.S.A.) was formed and urged for an amendmend in the U.S. Constitution.

Several generations of women marched and lobbied for this historical change in the Constitution that few early supporters did not live to see, but would be proud of.

___