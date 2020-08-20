The Walk-Ons talk college football, the ASUN and a shared dislike for Kale Chips
August 20, 2020
In this week’s episode of “The Walk-Ons” Dr. David Deeley joined the crew to talk about his career in sports and the future of college athletics. Dr. Deeley is a professor at the University of North Florida and continues to raise the standards of the journalism major one class at a time.
Check out the newest episode of the Walk-Ons down below:
