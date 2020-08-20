Tropical Depression 13 is headed towards Florida and may progress into a Hurricane

As of now, the Tropical Depression 13 (TD13) isn’t the only tropical depression on the radar, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

They are also tracking TD14, which is behind the TD13 cone and heading towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Saturday.

The first storm to form into a hurricane will be named Laura and the second will be named Marco.

As for Florida, according to the FOX 35 Weather Center, “TD13 will be a CAT1 hurricane in South Florida by Monday morning.” Although, it can fluctuate at any time because we are in a cone of uncertainty. This is the latest so far, but Spinnaker will keep you updated as the storm progresses.

