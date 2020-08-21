Tropical Storm Laura continues towards Florida

Update: Laura is heading towards Florida.

After 9a.m. Friday, Hurricane Hunter was detected near the Northern Leeward Islands and had strengthened the Tropical Storm Laura, according to News4Jax.

Tropical Storm Laura had reached 45 m.p.h. at the center, which was located in the south region on the National Weather Service tracker.

As for Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center, “Tropical Storm Laura may hit into a CAT1 Hurricane by early next week and the northeast U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.” Heavy rainfall is expected in the Jacksonville area.

