BREAKING: Kappa Sigma Fraternity expelled from UNF’s campus

Heydi Ortiz, Editor in Chief
August 27, 2020

“The gentlemen of Kappa Sigma have chosen to live their lives according to the principles of Fellowship, Leadership, Scholarship, and Service” says the Fraternity’s Facebook page. But as of two weeks ago, Kappa Sigma was expelled from UNF’s campus due to its connection with a sexual assault allegation. 

Spinnaker obtained the disciplinary letter against the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. The conclusion of that investigation found the frat responsible for a number of serious charges including sexual misconduct, endangerment, harassment, disruptive behavior, bystander participation, conspiracy, and retaliation.

Kappa Sigma’s discharge letter from UNF.

 

“Kappa Sigma was removed from campus as a result of discipline received through the student conduct process. The University cannot comment further as the fraternity is exercising their right to appeal and the conduct process is ongoing,” said the University in an official statement regarding Kappa Sigma.

That statement was then followed by another: “Two students were sanctioned in connection with related cases. One of those students was suspended for 3 years plus additional sanctions. The other student was also sanctioned, but is currently appealing,” said the University.

 In addition to reaching out to the university, Spinnaker also reached out to the national chapter but did not get a response back.

The university also confirmed that the incident did not happen on campus.

According to the letter,  UNF’s Kappa Sigma fraternity is permanently separated from UNF, effective immediately, and is no longer recognized by the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life. 

In addition to the organization’s removal from UNF, they are required to pay $3801.00 in restitution to UNF’s Interfraternity Council for unpaid dues. 

Spinnaker will keep you updated as more information unfolds.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Heydi Ortiz,

BREAKING: Kappa Sigma Fraternity expelled from UNF’s campus