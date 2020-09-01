UNF students blast Barstool for posting video of professor on Instagram

UNF students are calling for a video posted on Instagram by Barstool’s UNF affiliate account to be removed because it was filmed without the knowledge of those involved.

The video in question which was posted last Wednesday featured UNF professor Roberta “Bobbi” Doggett appearing to have audio issues during a Zoom class. Once her audio is fixed, Doggett jokingly tells the class to “please be kind” when completing evaluations at the end of the semester.

The video changed the dynamic of the entire class. After it was posted, Doggett stopped holding powerpoint presentations via Zoom and now uses the class time for discussions and to answer questions from students.

The video also shows several students who are in the class including Rachel Wise who says the recording infringed on the privacy of the Zoom call.

“I’m angry that I look like I’m laughing at my professor,” Wise said. “I saw someone recording and said ‘What are they doing?’”

According to Wise, the issue has gone up to the school’s Office of General Counsel, which has yet to make a decision on a course of action.



Spinnaker reached out to Professor Doggett for comment and is awaiting a response.

