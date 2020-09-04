Where’s Moe’s?

If you were a student or faculty member last semester, you probably expected to hear a joyous “Welcome to Moe’s!” this semester at the Student Union where Slice Pizzeria once was.

At the beginning of the Aloszka administration in the 2019 Spring semester, a survey went out to students asking for their input about the Student Union food court. To people’s surprise, Moe’s Southwest Grill beat out the options of Taco Bell, Jersey Mike’s, Subway, and even Chipotle.

The opening date for Moe’s was reported to be May 1 when announced in Nov. of last year.

So, what gives?

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the university hard, and it has made the new Student Government administration reprioritize projects and goals to accomplish this academic year, which included revamping the Student Union food court. This leaves the project on hold for now.

But students are still anticipating the change.

“It’s pretty cool, [I] will probably eat there,” said elementary education major Jenny Rodriquez. “It’s vegetarian safe.”

And some are anticipating Moe’s famous cheese dip.

“Their queso is top-notch! Looking forward to it,” said Taylor Bennet, a freshman majoring in criminal justice.

Spinnaker will continue to provide updates on the matter.

__

