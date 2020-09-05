Two burglaries reported at The Flats

Police are currently investigating not one, but two burglaries that have been reported at The Flats residence hall.

University police responded to a call from the first victim of the burglary at 8:40 a.m. This victim stated that between 9 p.m on Sep. 4 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 5, an unknown suspect(s) entered the apartment and stole personal items from the victim while they slept. It appears they entered through an unlocked door, as there were no signs of forced entry.

The second victim reported their burglary to the police as they were investigating the first burglary. This time, the victim awoke around 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 5 to see the suspect standing in their room. The suspect fled. There were also no signs of forced entry in this case.

Currently, there is no information on the suspect(s).

Spinnaker will continue to provide updates on the case as they come along.