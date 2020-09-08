S.D.S. lists demands for U.N.F. administration

Darvin Nelson, News Editor

U.N.F. Students for a Democratic Society (S.D.S.) released a statement on Facebook consisting of demands for the U.N.F. administration.

The S.D.S. demands are the following:

“Increase Black and Brown enrollment by 3% each, every academic year through the 2023-2024 terms.”

“Increase Black and Brown faculty and staff to reflect the increasing enrollment each academic year through the 2023-2024 terms.”

“Create, and adopt, a retention plan for Black and Brown faculty and staff on campus by the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.”

“Create scholarships for students that are from diverse communities represented in Jacksonville (i.e. Northside, Westside, etc.)”

“Make Juneteenth (06/19) a paid holiday for the 2021-2022 academic year, and on.”

“Our S.D.S. chapter holds UNF accountable and demands for Admin to place protections for Black and Brown faculty and staff,” stated S.D.S., “We firmly press on administration to achieve a proportional number of diverse faculty and staff with the racially diverse students attending campus.”

