UNF ranked one of the best national colleges

Darvin Nelson, News Editor

UNF has been ranked one of the best national universities by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 edition of “Best Colleges,” for the second time. UNF has also been ranked among the “Best Regional” colleges for eight years in a row.

“This prestigious recognition affirms the tremendous on-going effort UNF has put forth to build one of the finest universities in the nation,” said President Szymanski. “This serves as testament to the hard work and dedication of our outstanding faculty and staff and our phenomenally talented students.”

At number 272, UNF was noticed for its many opportunities for students to engage in campus media through a website, magazine, TV station, and radio station. The university was also recognized because student athletes can play intramural sports, club sports, or at Varsity level.

All the universities were praised for offering a full range of undergraduate majors, master’s and doctoral programs, and for committing to producing “groundbreaking” faculty research.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].