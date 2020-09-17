NCAA announces start date for 2020-2021 college basketball season
September 17, 2020
Basketball is set to be the first sport to return to campus as the NCAA recently announced a start date of Nov. 25th for competitive play.
This date is 15 days later than originally scheduled and comes with a list of requirements that each school must follow that is different from past years.
- Teams will be able to schedule 23 regular season games and one multiple-team event that can include up to four games. If a team does not opt to play a multiple-team event, they will be able to schedule 25 regular season games instead.
- Practice can begin on Oct. 14th
- There will be no organized exhibitions or scrimmages against other teams.
- The Division I council recommends a minimum of four non-conference games.
With sports coming back to campus, it’s clear to see that the UNF women’s basketball team is excited to see their season begin in a recent tweet published to @OspreyWBB.
TFW HOOPS 🏀 SEASON HAS A START!
The NCAA announces that the start date to the 2020-21 season will be November 25! pic.twitter.com/hYBattBm05
— UNF Women’s Hoops (@OspreyWBB) September 17, 2020
Nevertheless, let’s hope that all goes well for all of our Osprey hoopers and staff as the season is set to begin on Nov. 25th.
