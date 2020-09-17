NCAA announces start date for 2020-2021 college basketball season

Basketball is set to be the first sport to return to campus as the NCAA recently announced a start date of Nov. 25th for competitive play.

This date is 15 days later than originally scheduled and comes with a list of requirements that each school must follow that is different from past years.

Teams will be able to schedule 23 regular season games and one multiple-team event that can include up to four games. If a team does not opt to play a multiple-team event, they will be able to schedule 25 regular season games instead.

Practice can begin on Oct. 14th

There will be no organized exhibitions or scrimmages against other teams.

The Division I council recommends a minimum of four non-conference games.

With sports coming back to campus, it’s clear to see that the UNF women’s basketball team is excited to see their season begin in a recent tweet published to @OspreyWBB.

TFW HOOPS 🏀 SEASON HAS A START! The NCAA announces that the start date to the 2020-21 season will be November 25! pic.twitter.com/hYBattBm05 — UNF Women’s Hoops (@OspreyWBB) September 17, 2020

Nevertheless, let’s hope that all goes well for all of our Osprey hoopers and staff as the season is set to begin on Nov. 25th.

