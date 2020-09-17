The wait is over for PlayStation fans as Sony announces PS5 prices and upcoming games

The wait is finally over! After months of very little information, Sony has finally released how much their PlayStation 5 will cost as well as when you should be able to see them on store shelves.

Earlier this week, Sony streamed a conference detailing games that will be exclusive to their console.

After months of no information and with only two months until the launch, Sony finally revealed that the PS5 will launch on Nov. 12 for $499.99 for the standard PS5 and $399.99 for the Digital Edition, which does not include a disc drive. There was also a tease for the follow up to God of War which is expected to launch in 2021.

There were also many games shown off before the announcement of the release and price.

The conference started off with what seems to be a return to form in the “Final Fantasy” series in a medieval setting for the upcoming “Final Fantasy XVI.” Naoki Yoshida, known for “Final Fantasy XIV” will be taking the helm as producer.

It then transitioned to “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” which allows players to control Morales a year after the original “Spider-Man” that released on the PS4. This title will be available at launch for the PlayStation 5.

The first official look at “Hogwarts Legacy” was also shown at the conference, an action RPG taking place in the late 1800s in the wizarding world. Your dream of receiving an acceptance letter and flying off to Hogwarts will finally become a reality.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” also showed off a first look at it campaign, as well as a few minutes of the gunplay which seems to be in the vein of older “Call of Duty” games.

Another trailer for “Resident Evil Village” was shown. More of the story elements were displayed, ending with the reveal that there will be a merchant in the game similarly to what was in “Resident Evil 4.” “Resident Evil Village” will release in 2021

“Deathloop” also made an appearance which is a shooter in the vein of “Dishonored,” but with a twist. There is a multiplayer aspect where you can take control of one of two characters and interfere with another player’s experience. “Deathloop” will be released in 2021.

An update to an older game was shown in “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.” You’ll be able to fight in new modes and experience the game again in new ways by being able to finally play as Virgil the katana-wielding half demon.

Two smaller games, “Oddworld Soulstorm” as well as “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach” were also shown off giving a deeper dive into gameplay as well as story elements. “Oddworld” will be released this year.

“Demon’s Souls” was shown off in a 4 minute gameplay video with an increase in graphic fidelity and frame rate compared to what it originally was when it was released on the PS3 in 2009.

Playstation Plus Collection was shown off which allows for PS4 titles such as “God of War” and “Bloodborne” to be played on PS5, however it is unknown if these games will have any sort of graphical upscaling or improved frame rates.

Gaming has never looked this good.

