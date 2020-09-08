Audio/Visual equipment now available for checkout at UNF library

Darvin Nelson, News Editor

UNF’s Thomas G. Carpenter Library is offering audio/visual equipment for students and faculty to checkout. Video cameras, microphones, audio interfaces, and more are available to use.

In order to checkout equipment, you must submit a request here. If you request an item before 4p.m. on Monday-Friday, the item will be available to acquire the next business day, if it’s available.

A replacement cost for items will be charged to the patron’s account if the equipment is 24 hours overdue. A block will remain on the account until the items are returned.

If you return damaged equipment, you may be charged with the replacement cost of the items.

Students and faculty can checkout items for up to 14 days or two weeks. Items are non-renewable and provided by the Northeast Florida Library Information Network 2020 Innovation Project grant.

There is additional equipment information available for camera and audio equipment, on the UNF library website.

