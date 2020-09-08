Nvidia+releases+new+graphic+cards

Erik Feliciano, Reporter

The next generation of gaming is just around the corner, and with that, Nvidia has just announced its new line of graphics cards.

For those not in the loop, a graphics card is a type of circuit board that controls how something is displayed on your screen. Everything, from a ps4 to a computer, uses them. Nvidia is releasing their new line-up at an amazing price point, with one exception.

In a live stream, Nvidia revealed what the next generation of graphics cards are capable of – as well as when we can get our hands on them.

The first to be shown off is the flagship card the RTX 3080, which will MSRP at $699.99. Digital Foundry, a YouTuber, got hands on with the card and if you would like a more in-depth look, you can watch their video below. In the video, the 3080 is tested against the 2080 ti, showing an incredible difference in terms of power.

Next up is the 3070, which is the more affordable of the bunch, that will MSRP at $499.99. Based on Nvidia’s live stream, this card will be on par and better in some regards to the 2080 ti – which can currently be found for $1200.

Finally, Nvidia showed off the RTX 3090 which has been dubbed by them as the “BFGPU” and is this generation’s equivalent to a Titan. The 3090 will set you back $1499.99. This card isn’t for the faint of heart as Nvidia claims it will be capable of 8k 60fps gaming, and if you think that’s overkill, you would be right.

While there currently isn’t that much information in terms of benchmarks, its safe to say that this generation is going to go above and beyond in terms of graphic fidelity and frame rates.

More information should be released in the coming weeks up to the launch on the 3080 and 3090, and the coming months for the 3070.

Both the 3080 and the 3090 will go on sale September 17 and 24, while the 3070 will be on sale in October.

__

