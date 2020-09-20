The Walk-Ons recap week one of the NFL season and more

Will the Jags keep winning? What’s to make of the Buccaneers slow start? Who will win the U.S. Open?

On this week’s episode of The Walk-Ons, the guys recap week one of the NFL season and also talk about other things in the world of sports. Check out this week’s episode below.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].