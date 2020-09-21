National Hazing Prevention Week; Students required to take hazing course

Erik Feliciano, Reporter

Hazing has resulted in the tragic deaths of students in Universities across the nation. This week marks the start of National Hazing Prevention Week, which is meant for people to continue to educate and spread awareness to ourselves and one another on the dangers of hazing and how to stop it.

In an email from the university, it is stated that all students are required to complete UNF’s Hazing Prevention Initiative.

Complete the Hazing Prevention 101 online course. Complete other applicable courses based on your student group affiliations. Review UNF’s Prohibition Against Hazing Regulation .

All of these tasks must be completed by September 30, 2020.

Over the weekend, HazingPrevention.org provided a program to draw awareness to hazing in “Love, Mom and Dad: Turning Tragedy into Progress” which can still be viewed on the facebook page.

The University has also provided resources to answer any of your questions regarding hazing and assist you in any way that you need.

Hazing Prevention Modules or Prohibition on Hazing Regulation – Office of the Dean of Students at (904) 620-1491 or [email protected] .

Fraternity or sorority related Hazing Modules – Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at (904) 620-2526 or [email protected] .

Medical Amnesty Program – Office of Student Conduct at (904) 620-3979 or [email protected] .

If you or someone that you know is experiencing any form of hazing, please speak out and seek help. Abuse in any form is never okay.

__

