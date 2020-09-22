Storms brew in surrounding waters; increase in storm activity

Erik Feliciano, Reporter

Featured image by Anandu Vinod via Unsplash.

With the increase in storms that we’ve seen in the past few years, the question rises: Could these storms see an increase of activity? According to UNF Professor Resio who specializes in Coastal & Ocean Engineering, Meteorology, and Hydrodynamics, we will indeed see an increase in storm activity and the strength of the storms.

Recently there have been many storms in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. There are currently three storms: Tropical Storm Beta, Hurricane Teddy, and Tropical Storm Paulette. There is also another tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

Professor Resio provided the following information:

Tropical cyclones’ (the generic name for all classes of tropical systems) frequency will increase with expected future warming of the planet.

Flooding will increase due to rising coastal water levels.

The frequency of very strong TCs is increasing in the changing climate.

Some slowdown in storm translation speeds is expected.

TC precipitation will increase in future climates, potentially increasing the risk of compound flooding.

Observations seem to suggest a stronger change is happening than the models predict.

Due to climate change, we could potentially see a drastic increase in tropical cyclone activity over the coming years.

