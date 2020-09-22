UNF names Dr. Karen B. Patterson as Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

UNF has named Dr. Karen B. Patterson as the school’s interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.

In a Tuesday press release, the school said Patterson will, “work closely with faculty and staff to advance the teaching, research and service goals of the University as well as work with the president and Board of Trustees to continue enhancing the University’s academic offerings.”

Prior to her new role, Patterson was the associate vice president of the Office of Faculty Enhancement. Before that, she oversaw Student Academic Success Services and Undergraduate Research as dean of undergraduate studies. Under her leadership, UNF has seen historic gains in multiple student success metrics, according to the school.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Patterson serve as our interim provost,” President Szymanski said. “She is an exceptional, collaborative leader with a strong track record of championing faculty, a dedication to underserved students and a passion for academic excellence.”

Patterson will replace Simon Rhodes, who stepped down due to a non-COVID medical concern.

For the full press release, click here.

