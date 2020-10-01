Walk-Ons talk postseason baseball, LeBron James and the Falcons

In this week’s episode of the walk-ons, the crew talks about the start of the MLB postseason, the NBA finals and what the heck is going on with the Falcons. Check out this week’s episode to see whats going on in the sports world and our picks for the upcoming World Series.

This week’s episode:

