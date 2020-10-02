COVID case update on Jacksonville colleges

The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading for several months, and many universities have been trying to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, there have been some cases in our local schools.

At UNF there have been a total of 101 COVID-19 cases — with 71 of those cases among students and 30 of those cases among UNF employees. The university has made sure to continuously update the cases with the most recent notification being 8 student cases from Sept. 18-24.

FSCJ has also been keeping up with their cases. While they don’t have daily updates, they do have a cumulative number of cases per campus. FSCJ has a total number of 23 cases with 11 cases among students and 12 cases among employees.

JU’s cases have recently been updated on Sept. 29 with a total of four active cases, and 35 cases overall with 28 among students and six amongemployees.

We will continue to inform you on future developments involving COVID-19. Stay safe, stay healthy, and remember that wearing your mask can reduce the spread of the virus.

Featured image courtesy of the C.D.C.

