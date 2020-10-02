Partake in virtual fitness classes through UNF’s Wellness Center

Ospreys, do you miss group fitness through the UNF Wellness Center? Even though all group fitness classes were canceled for the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19, you can still stay plugged in with some of your favorite trainers through social media.

The UNF Recreation and Wellness Center is present on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Not only can you stay motivated with fitness inspiration through these sites, there are several workout videos shared that you can follow along with at home.

Kacie Smith, fitness and group fitness coordinator at UNF, said in a quote, “Although we aren’t having in person group fitness classes at the moment, the Student Wellness Complex group fitness instructors and trainers have done a tremendous job creating and recording workouts for the campus community since March. We post a general ‘workout of the week’ each Monday, as well as various yoga and high intensity classes each week. We share the most content on our Instagram page through IGTV.”

These videos feature popular workouts and vary in time length. These programming options are a helpful, alternative way to stay encouraged and motivated in your fitness journey safely.

Check out these workouts and tips at UNF Recreation and Wellness Center’s social media,

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

