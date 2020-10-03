Cash Prizes offered by the Writing Center for the 2020 General Election Informed Citizen Writing Contest

If you’re feeling extra passionate about this year’s election, you may want to check out the UNF Writing Center’s new cash prize contest that has officially opened for submission and entry.

The UNF Writing Center offers consultations and workshops to help students across all levels improve their writing skills.

The contest asks for a research paper that answers the following questions:

What is informed voting and why is it important? What are the governing policies of the 2020 candidates and their running mates? Of the many policies, which policies seem to be the most important to each candidate? What policies did candidates say were the most important to them, and what did the candidates actually do in relation to those policies?

All students across all colleges and majors are welcome to submit research papers. The writing center is offering cash prizes to first place, second place and third place winners. First place will win a $500 cash prize and publication in the writing center’s research journal, Pandion. Second place will receive a $300 cash prize, and third place will receive a $200 cash prize. The runners-up also have a chance for their paper to make it into Pandion as well, depending on the paper’s quality.

When papers are complete, students will submit their work to [email protected] with “Writing Contest” in the subject line. UNF students will be evaluated according to the UNF Writes Self-Talk rubric.

The deadline to get your paper submitted is Nov. 2, 2020 and the winners will be declared Dec. 2, 2020.

For more information about the 2020 General Election Informed Citizen writing contest, expectations and requirements, check out the facebook page, here.

To learn more about the UNF writing center click, here.

__

