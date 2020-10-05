Jaguars defense continues to struggle in loss to Bengals

As 60 minutes of regulation time expired at Paul Brown field in Cincinnati, one team was finally headed in the right direction and the other was baffled after losing three straight games. Ever since week one, The Jacksonville Jaguars have not added a win to their record.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25 on a day that had many Jaguars fans searching for answers after yet again another poor performance. While there were bright spots, the game was ultimately decided by a stunning third quarter showing from the Bengals who outscored the Jaguars 17-0 in those 15 minutes.

So why the epic collapse? One may say it was the work of Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow or a great Cincinnati coaching staff, but in all honesty it was execution. Jacksonville’s defense continued to make poor decisions and was underwhelming once again.

“The O-line played really, really well today,” Burrow said in an interview to ESPN. “They’ve taken a lot of heat the last couple weeks, and I was super happy for those guys to have the game they did today and they’re going to continue to build on it. I know they are.”

The Jags defense gave up a total of 505 yards of offense and was only able to muster one sack. Running back Joe Mixon saw holes in coverage and took advantage, rushing for two touchdowns and added another touchdown in the air.

While Mixon had a career day, Gardner Minshew on the other hand was the best player on the Jaguar’s 53-man roster as his stats were honestly a bright spot among many clouds. He ended up finishing the game going 27 for 40 with 351 yards of passing and two touchdown passes. While his stats were better than average, his performance was not enough to single-handedly win the game.

“The most obvious changes were really just execution,” Jaguars DT Abry Jones said in an interview to Jaguars.com. “They came out and they had an emphasis on trying to run between the tackles. We did a good job of bottling that up and really restricting the run game. Then in the second half, they really just started hitting one way and cutting back and really testing our responsibilities and we didn’t execute properly.

While both teams will be looking to add many more wins to their season, the Jaguar’s day could be summarized in one tweet:

#Jaguars really are gonna go 1-15 this year after winning Week 1 lol — Nathan Dean (@NathanDean904) October 4, 2020

Next week, the Bengals will play the Ravens on Sunday and the Jaguars will play the winless Texans on Sunday as well.

