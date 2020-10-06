Florida’s Voter registration site fails hours before the deadline

Floridians encountered slow responses or error messages on the voter registration site on Oct. 5 — the registration deadline.

Potential voters trying to access the website might have been met with this:

Secretary of State, Laurel Lee who oversees the website said in a tweet that, “Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight.”

OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight.

Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention. — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) October 5, 2020

Lee says the issues lasted for 15 minutes in the evening, but Spinnaker staff experienced errors with the website later Monday night.

Social media users began to call out the government to fix the problem.

The voter registration deadline in Florida is just hours away, and the online voter registration website is broken. This is unacceptable @GovRonDeSantis. Fix it now.https://t.co/WNkfpkRp1i pic.twitter.com/0a8GbuSNy4 — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) October 5, 2020

This is unacceptable. Today is the final day to register to vote in FL. We call upon the SOE to extend the voter registration deadline for an additional 24 hours. #VoterSuppression https://t.co/vA4jlRTfc1 — Florida Immigrant Coalition (@FLImmigrant) October 5, 2020

As of this morning, it is unclear whether or not the government will extend the deadline.

Featured Image by Engin Akyurt via Unsplash.

