Florida’s Voter registration site fails hours before the deadline

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
October 6, 2020

Floridians encountered slow responses or error messages on the voter registration site on Oct. 5 — the registration deadline.

Potential voters trying to access the website might have been met with this:

Secretary of State, Laurel Lee who oversees the website  said in a tweet that, “Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight.”

Lee says the issues lasted for 15 minutes in the evening, but Spinnaker staff experienced errors with the website later Monday night.

Social media users began to call out the government to fix the problem.

 

As of this morning, it is unclear whether or not the government will extend the deadline.

Featured Image by Engin Akyurt via Unsplash.

