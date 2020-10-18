Consistently inconsistent Jaguars lose fifth straight in 34-16 loss to Detroit

Five straight losses and five straight games of giving up 30 or more points. Disappointment has once again plagued the Jaguars as they search for answers following a 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions earlier today.

There was talk before the game of the two struggling defenses and which one would rise to the top and help their team. The Lions found their groove early and head coach Matt Patricia finally showed what his defense could do. Jaguars standout undrafted rookie running back James Robinson couldn’t find his groove today and only rushed for a total of 29 yards on 12 carries.

So how bad exactly is the Jaguars defense? Let’s take a look at what happened quarter-by-quarter and you the reader can be the judge of that one.

The first quarter started off very poorly for the Jaguars, with their first possession ending up in a 3-and-out followed by a 29 yard punt which gave Detroit great field position. Quarterback Matthew Stafford would end up capitalizing on this mistake and driving down the field for an easy one yard rushing touchdown from veteran Adrian Peterson. The Jaguars defense was able to hold the Lions to only seven points this quarter, and Jaguars fifth-string kicker Jon Brown made his first career field goal. 7-3 Lions.

The second quarter is when things started to get a little ugly for the Jags. An early touchdown by Lions rookie running back D’Andre Swift extended their lead. Both the Jaguars and the Lions missed field goals in this quarter, but Prater redeemed himself with a 31 yard field goal later in the quarter. 17-3 Lions.

However, the first half was dominated by Stafford, who was able to drive the ball down the field with ease and create good scoring opportunities. While he was on point, his receivers were inconsistent and constantly dropped catchable passes. This did not matter much, as the Jacksonville defense was scrambling for answers.

The third quarter started well for the Jaguars, and was a brighter quarter than the other three. Josh Schobert came up with an interception early in the quarter, but the Jags were not able to capitalize on their next drive committing a turnover on downs.

While Minshew did run in for a six yard scrambling touchdown, the Lions added one of their own with a one yard pass to tight end T.J. Hockensen. 24-10 Lions.

When the fourth quarter arrived, the Jaguars found themselves in a 24-10 hole with little hope for a comeback. The Lions were consistent with their drives and gave themselves good opportunities to score three or even seven points. The consistently inconsistent Jaguars seemed to make the same mistakes and they hadn’t seemed to improve since last week. James Robinson would end up with a receiving touchdown in this quarter, but ended with a sub-par day and with much disappointment. 34-10 Lions.

While usually I can go on here and write that Gardner Minshew had a great day and his defense did not, today was not the case. He was inconsistent through the air and there seemed to be a lack of energy on offense. He threw an interception and his fumble in the backfield didn’t help his case and he had an off day.

The Jaguars will have to look to next week to add a win to their column against a tough and resilient Los Angeles Chargers organization that will be fresh off of a bye week. Hopefully key players like C.J. Henderson and Josh Allen will be able to return to play and make an impact.

Keep searching for answers, Jaguars fans. At this point, anything will help.

