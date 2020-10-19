UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF COVID-19 Task Force warns COVID cases up; future shutdown possible

Courtney Green, Reporter
October 19, 2020

UNF COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Bob Greenlaw shared an email with the Osprey community, on Monday, about the increase in COVID-19 cases at UNF, warning that a future shutdown is possible if students do not practice the “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility.”

Greenlaw cited that the 41 cases this week and increase over the last few weeks are a direct result of students not practicing the “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility,” which include:

  1. Practicing proper social distancing at all times.
  2. Wearing a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas when near others.
  3. Practicing proper personal hygiene.
  4. Monitoring your health on a daily basis.

In the message, Greenlaw warned, “Continued spread could also force the University to move all classes fully remote again and reduce all but essential services on campus,” asking students to practice responsibility in order to keep this outcome from occurring.

UNF previously closed over Spring Break in March 2020 and cautiously reopened with a majority of classes operating remotely for the Fall 2020 semester. UNF has seen 66 cases in October alone between both students and university employees.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

