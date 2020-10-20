Florida’s first snow park posts preseason tickets

Now Florida beaches and theme parks aren’t the only attractions because the Sunshine State’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge, posted its preseason tickets.

“We’re gonna be able to bring snow and that whole experience to kids and families who have never seen snow before, and all the fun you can have when you kinda get to play around in it,” said Winston McDaniel, marketing manager of the snow park.

Snowcat Ridge is located in Dade City, about an hour and a half west of Orlando. No coat or boots are required—except for closed-toed shoes—to enjoy the 60-foot tall, 400-foot long outdoor slope.

Though the snow is man-made, the slush is still made from ice, so attendees should wear cold-weather attire.

The snow park also features a smaller slope for children three years and younger to enjoy, as well as a snow dome to create snowmen. There will be an area called Alpine Village where people can get food, beverages, and go gift shopping.

Snowcat Ridge announced their opening in December 2019. At the start of the pandemic, local residents worried about a postponed opening, but officials of the park said the park is still on schedule.

Tickets are on sale for their Nov. 20 opening. The park will open for the winter season, weather permitting.

