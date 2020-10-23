Report: Ospreys MBB heading north to NC State to play in multi-team event in late November

It looks like the Birds of Trey will be heading north this winter as reports have come in of UNF’s involvement in a multi-team event hosted by NC State.

According to a tweet posted by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, UNF will be traveling to NC State to participate in a multi-team event (MTE) from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. Other teams that will be involved are Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and NC State.

The original tweet:

Sources: NC State will host its own MTE from November 25th-27th in Raleigh. Field will include Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, and North Florida. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 23, 2020

Last year, UNF participated in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic multi-team event which hosted teams such as Iowa, Creighton, Tennessee State and LIU. This year, teams are limited in how many non-conference games they are able to schedule, but are still allowed to schedule an MTE. By scheduling an MTE, UNF is able to play 27 regular season games instead of 25 without an MTE.

There’s more on the restrictions in a previous Spinnaker article on college hoops start date.

As the NC State MTE looks to begin on Nov. 25, the event is set to be the start of the season for this year’s young and talented Osprey squad.

