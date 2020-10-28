UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Jacksonville mayor extends mask mandate for 30 more days

Zach Yearwood, Managing Editor
October 28, 2020

Mayor Lenny Curry extended Jacksonville’s mask mandate for another 30 days on Tuesday, the day it was set to expire.

The mandate requires that people over the age of six must wear a mask indoors when social distancing is not possible. It has been renewed every 30 days since its initial implementation in June.

The mandate will now be active through Nov. 26.

UNF still requires masks to be worn on campus, even if outdoors.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 

 

Zach Yearwood,

