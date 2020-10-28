Jacksonville mayor extends mask mandate for 30 more days

Mayor Lenny Curry extended Jacksonville’s mask mandate for another 30 days on Tuesday, the day it was set to expire.

The mandate requires that people over the age of six must wear a mask indoors when social distancing is not possible. It has been renewed every 30 days since its initial implementation in June.

The mandate will now be active through Nov. 26.

UNF still requires masks to be worn on campus, even if outdoors.

___