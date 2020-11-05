UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Jacksonville artist goes against the paint

Jonathan Melancon, Reporter
November 5, 2020

Local Jacksonville artist, Dev Kai, illustrates his passion of rebelling against African-American stereotypes into his art.

With over 3,800 social media followers on his art instagram, Dev Kai’s artwork is a testimony to liking certain things other children did not find as fascinating.

“Liking certain things that other Black kids don’t like,” stated Kai. “Liking anime, different artists and certain video games outside of ‘NBA Live’ and ‘Madden’ and stuff like that. I was always seen as weird so I took that and applied it to my work.”

 Dev Kai, photo by Jonathan Melancon

Instead of succumbing to ridicule, he used the criticism to develop his skills as an artist. According to Kai, the inspiration of his art stems from rebelling against the stereotype of what African-American kids were supposed to enjoy, such as gangster rap and movies that have low-income housing settings.

Dev Kai has sold hundreds of pieces to consumers all over Jacksonville by having his artwork featured in local fashion stores and galleries, but his biggest commission came in September of 2020. 

Dev Kai

Kai was commissioned to paint an entire wall in “The Laughing Wolf” children boutique. Curtis Brown Jr. is a store owner of a kids boutique located in the Orange Park Mall called “The Laughing Wolf.” According to Brown, it took Kai seven days to paint his wall. Brown stated his store was new and in need of a makeover, so he called Kai with whom he had previously commissioned to design a pair of shoes.

“Well it started off with would you do some shoes for me and he did,” Brown stated. “After that, I opened up a store and he was standing in here one day and I was like ‘Would you do me a favor?’”

 Photo by Curtis Brown Jr.

Dev Kai was commissioned to paint an entire wall in “The Laughing Wolf” boutique. According to Curtis, it took Dev seven days to paint his wall. 

 Kai believes that he has been so successful because of the passion he has instilled in his artwork. According to Kai, consumers that purchase his work can see the passion in his artwork—which is why he has become so successful. By defying stereotypes that may define a culture or ethnicity, he has found something more valuable: acceptance and admiration for being who he is.

 Dev Kai

 “People see the passion in what you do,” Kai stated. “Automatically, they are probably gonna be like ‘I don’t care who this is, I’m gonna buy this because I haven’t seen someone really commit to doing it this way in a while, so I wanna invest in your work.’”

For more information, click here for Dev Kai’s Instagram.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Jonathan Melancon,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The Flaming Lips

    Entertainment

    Bubble concerts: the newest way to enjoy live music

  • Dealing with the upcoming flu season among COVID-19

    Features

    Dealing with the upcoming flu season among COVID-19

  • Cow milk and plant-based milk; which is better?

    Features

    Cow milk and plant-based milk; which is better?

  • Track-by-track review of

    Album Reviews

    Track-by-track review of ‘Remote’

  • Review of

    Entertainment

    Review of ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’

  • Track-by-track review of

    Album Reviews

    Track-by-track review of ‘songs’ by Adrianne Lenker

  • Political satire: Why laughter is the best medicine

    Entertainment

    Political satire: Why laughter is the best medicine

  • Throwback movie review of

    Entertainment

    Throwback movie review of ‘Hocus Pocus’

  • Understanding the barriers of diversity

    Features

    Understanding the barriers of diversity

  • Thrifting your Halloween costume

    Features

    Thrifting your Halloween costume

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Jacksonville artist goes against the paint