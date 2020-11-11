UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF honors Veteran’s Day

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
November 11, 2020

Featured grapphic by Erika Romanczuk.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, UNF President Szymanski will be giving a special message on Instagram (@unfmvrc) today. There will also be an array of honoring events throughout the rest of the week, including a display with over 1,000 American flags.

This week of Valor will continue with MVRC representatives placing 1,325 American flags on the UNF Green to represent the current UNF military-affiliated students. The flags will stay up all week and urge Ospreys to thank their peers for their service to our country.

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at noon, each military service branch will be recognised on the Military and Veterans Resource Center Instagram (@unfmvrc).

On Friday, Nov. 13 at noon, the Military Student of the Year will be announced on the Instagram page. At 1p.m. a Student Veterans of America video will be posted. The Veterans Day flag display on the Green will end at 3 p.m.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Darvin Nelson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Osprey Productions hosts drive-in for

    Entertainment

    Osprey Productions hosts drive-in for ‘Friday the 13th’

  • UNF Gallery presents ‘How Soon Is Now’ exhibition

    Art

    UNF Gallery presents ‘How Soon Is Now’ exhibition

  • Electoral College explained

    Election Coverage

    Electoral College explained

  • UNF celebrates Interfaith Week:

    Events

    UNF celebrates Interfaith Week: ‘Religious and Nonreligious United for Social Change’

  • LGBT center kicks off LGBT History Month with numerous special events

    Events

    LGBT center kicks off LGBT History Month with numerous special events

  • Poster sale returns

    Art

    Poster sale returns

  • S.D.S. protests unrest in Kenosha and S.D.S. member

    Events

    S.D.S. protests unrest in Kenosha and S.D.S. member’s arrest

  • Today marks the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday

    Events

    Today marks the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday

  • Annual Perseid meteor shower peaks soon

    Entertainment

    Annual Perseid meteor shower peaks soon

  • Today is Son and Daughter Day?

    Community

    Today is Son and Daughter Day?

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF honors Veteran’s Day