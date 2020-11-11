UNF honors Veteran’s Day

Featured grapphic by Erika Romanczuk.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, UNF President Szymanski will be giving a special message on Instagram (@unfmvrc) today. There will also be an array of honoring events throughout the rest of the week, including a display with over 1,000 American flags.

This week of Valor will continue with MVRC representatives placing 1,325 American flags on the UNF Green to represent the current UNF military-affiliated students. The flags will stay up all week and urge Ospreys to thank their peers for their service to our country.

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at noon, each military service branch will be recognised on the Military and Veterans Resource Center Instagram (@unfmvrc).

On Friday, Nov. 13 at noon, the Military Student of the Year will be announced on the Instagram page. At 1p.m. a Student Veterans of America video will be posted. The Veterans Day flag display on the Green will end at 3 p.m.

#HappyVeteransDay to all who have contributed so greatly to our Navy, our armed services, and to our Nation. pic.twitter.com/W1KJIb2wFQ — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 11, 2020

