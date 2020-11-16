CVS selected by CDC as COVID-19 vaccine provider

CVS has been selected by the C.D.C. to provide the soon-to-be-available COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced their selection in an email to those subscribed to their pharmacy service, stating that, “CVS Health® has entered into a contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.). We were selected as one of the official COVID-19 Vaccination Program Providers.”

The email goes on to say that the United States government will allow CVS Pharmacy to distribute the vaccine to citizens when the vaccine becomes available, but that CVS will follow prioritization guidelines, meaning that healthcare workers and those 65 years of age or older.

Vaccines for COVID-19 have yet to become available to the public, but it is anticipated that the Pfizer-developed vaccine will be ready to distribute sometime in December 2020, with Moderna close at its heels if they pull through Phase 3 testing. The Pfizer vaccine promises to be 90% effective against the virus, but has reportedly resulted in severe hangover-type recovery periods for those who have already received the vaccine as test subjects.

According to the C.D.C., nearly 11 million Americans have fallen ill with COVID-19, with 240,000+ deaths from the disease since the outbreak began in late 2019 and was identified in late January 2020. In the last 30 days, 82 UNF students and employees have fallen ill with COVID-19, with the majority of those cases being off-campus.

