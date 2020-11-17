UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July

Morgan Jeremy, General Assignment Reporter
November 17, 2020

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported one of the largest increases in COVID-19 cases since the summer. The number of new positive cases jumped to 10,105, compared to only 4,865 on Nov. 1. Of those cases, 571 came from Jacksonville, bringing the total number of cases in Duval County to 37,998. 

All of this occurred just as the United States surpassed one million COVID cases, with a one million case increase in only six days. 

To prevent the continued increase of cases, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry has extended the mask mandate in Duval Country until Nov. 26, making it the fourth time this mandate has been extended. 

The University of North Florida has had a slight decrease in new cases, going from 34 (10/30-11/5) to 23 (11/6-11/12). However, the University continues to strongly encourage students to continue to practice UNF’s “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility” and use the daily self-screening tool on Safe Ospreys app or online to help eliminate any additional spreading. 

The “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility” are:

  • Practicing social distancing at all times 
  • Wearing a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas when around others
  • Practicing proper personal hygiene 
  • Monitoring your health daily

Spinnaker will continue to inform you of future COVID-19 developments. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Morgan Jeremy,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    CVS selected by CDC as COVID-19 vaccine provider

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    UNF reports new COVID cases doubled last week

  • Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com

    Daily

    Jacksonville mayor extends mask mandate for 30 more days

  • Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com

    Daily

    Jacksonville mask mandate will expire today unless extended by mayor

  • FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court opens a new term Monday, Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

    Daily

    AP: Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

  • COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

    Community

    COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

  • Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

    Community

    Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

  • Letter from the editor

    Daily

    Letter from the editor

  • How COVID-19 has affected UNF nursing students

    Daily

    How COVID-19 has affected UNF nursing students

  • Daily

    Daily

    Daily’s offering care packages for those in need

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July