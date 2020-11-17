Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported one of the largest increases in COVID-19 cases since the summer. The number of new positive cases jumped to 10,105, compared to only 4,865 on Nov. 1. Of those cases, 571 came from Jacksonville, bringing the total number of cases in Duval County to 37,998.

All of this occurred just as the United States surpassed one million COVID cases, with a one million case increase in only six days.

To prevent the continued increase of cases, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry has extended the mask mandate in Duval Country until Nov. 26, making it the fourth time this mandate has been extended.

The University of North Florida has had a slight decrease in new cases, going from 34 (10/30-11/5) to 23 (11/6-11/12). However, the University continues to strongly encourage students to continue to practice UNF’s “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility” and use the daily self-screening tool on Safe Ospreys app or online to help eliminate any additional spreading.

The “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility” are:

Practicing social distancing at all times

Wearing a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas when around others

Practicing proper personal hygiene

Monitoring your health daily

