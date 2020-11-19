UNF to offer graduate business courses in downtown Jacksonville

The Barnett Building will host UNF MBA and MSM classes in Spring 2021 (Photo taken from Google Images//Courtesy of Ebyabe)

In the spring of 2021, the university’s Coggin College of Business will offer Master of Business Administration (MBA) classes and Master of Science in Management (MSM) courses at the UNF downtown location. Within the historic Barnett Building, students will receive access to exclusive classroom spaces and study areas.

The courses are designed for professionals of all ages and experience levels that are interested in developing professional skills by obtaining a graduate-level business degree or certificate.

“UNF’s MBA program is targeted to employees with a business undergraduate degree seeking to expand their business skills and continue advancing in their career,” the university said in a press release. “UNF’s MSM program is targeted to employees with a non-business undergraduate degree seeking foundational business knowledge to expand their business skills and continue advancing in their career.”

These courses will be offered in a flexible learning environment. There will be options for in-person, telepresence or online engagement.

