UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF to offer graduate business courses in downtown Jacksonville

The+Barnett+Building+will+host+UNF+MBA+and+MSM+classes+in+Spring+2021+%28Photo+taken+from+Google+Images%2F%2FCourtesy+of+Ebyabe%29

The Barnett Building will host UNF MBA and MSM classes in Spring 2021 (Photo taken from Google Images//Courtesy of Ebyabe)

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
November 19, 2020

In the spring of 2021, the university’s Coggin College of Business will offer Master of Business Administration (MBA) classes and Master of Science in Management (MSM) courses at the UNF downtown location. Within the historic Barnett Building, students will receive access to exclusive classroom spaces and study areas. 

The courses are designed for  professionals of all ages and experience levels that are interested in developing professional skills by obtaining a graduate-level business degree or certificate. 

UNF’s MBA program is targeted to employees with a business undergraduate degree seeking to expand their business skills and continue advancing in their career,” the university said in a press release. “UNF’s MSM program is targeted to employees with a non-business undergraduate degree seeking foundational business knowledge to expand their business skills and continue advancing in their career.”

These courses will be offered in a flexible learning environment. There will be options for in-person, telepresence or online engagement. 

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Hayley Simonson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Alligator or dinosaur?

    Entertainment

    Alligator or dinosaur?

  • Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

    Latest Stories

    AP EXPLAINER: A look at Trump’s long-shot legal challenges

  • Review of

    Entertainment

    Review of ‘Dash and Lily’

  • Jacksonville Jaguars

    Latest Stories

    Can Jake Luton be a long-term option at QB for the Jaguars?

  • Featured Image by Patrick Tomasso via Unsplash.

    Daily

    The dos and dont’s of traveling during the holiday season

  • July 31, 2019 - Detroit, Michigan, U.S. - JOE BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS pose for the photo spray during a commercial break at the second of two Democratic Debates in Detroit hosted by CNN and sanctioned by the DNC.(Credit Image: © Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire)

    Daily

    What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game

    Daily

    Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game

  • FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, fired Krebs, the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election. Trump fired Krebs in a tweet, saying his recent statement defending the security of the election was “highly inaccurate.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

  • President-elect Joe Biden listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Election Coverage

    Kamala Harris makes history

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF to offer graduate business courses in downtown Jacksonville