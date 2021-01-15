LGBT Shows that students can watch in 2021

LGBT characters are always unique to the fans who can relate to them. Over the last couple of years, production companies and studios have introduced LGBT characters into mainstream media.

Here is a list of tv shows that feature an LGBT character or characters that UNF students can watch in 2021:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul hosts a competition reality show with drag queens competing for a place in the drag race hall of fame. The show features celebrity guests, lip-synced performances, and coming out stories.

The Umbrella Academy

Mysterious circumstances involve seven people from all over the world on a quest to save the world. The action-adventure superhero tv show is based on a comic book series of the same name.

Pose

The groundbreaking tv series displays the lives of the LGBT community in the underground drag ball culture in New York City during the 80s and early 90s.

Dear White People

A compelling comedy-drama series set at an Ivy League university shows the challenges black students face in America.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The horror-supernatural tv show is like the original Sabrina, but with a much darker plot and complex characters.

Black Lightning

The DC comic book tv series is about a school principal and his family with superpower abilities who face a criminal gang together.

Queer Eye

A reality tv show with five LGBT hosts who complete extreme makeovers on people from all over the world.

Dead to Me

A widowed real estate agent befriends a woman in a grief support group who has a big secret.

Euphoria

The drama-suspense TV series reveals a struggling high schooler who tries to understand the world around her.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

The musical comedy-drama is set in modern San Francisco. A young woman in a tech firm wakes up one day to people singing their feelings and she is the only one who can hear.

