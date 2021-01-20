Top 10 anticipated video games of 2021

If you’ve been wondering what games will be coming out this year, here are Spinnaker’s top 10 games of 2021. There are lots of heavily expected games UNF students can look forward to playing this year. While not all release dates are yet confirmed, the games included below are expected to be released before Jan 1, 2022.

1.) Hitman 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z29ORu6_p34&feature=emb_titlee

Available on: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: Jan. 20, 2021

The finale of the “World of Assassination” trilogy, the game includes incredible locations, such as Berlin, Chongqing, Dartmoor, Dubai, Mendoza, and Romania — and a variety of assassination methods and disguises. Agent 47 continues the story of previous games, seeking to put an end to Providence, the extremely powerful and ancient secret society that controls all of the world’s affairs.

2.) Cyber Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7-O4kX69pQ

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, PlayStation 5

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2021

A side-scrolling action-platform game, “Cyber Shadow” is the embodiment of 8-bit nostalgia. In a world overrun by machines, players take on the role of Shadow, a cybernetic ninja, with the goal of saving his clan.

3.) Super Mario 3D World: Bowser’s Fury

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IGqcfUuPiw

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: Feb. 12, 2021

Originally released for the Wii U in 2013 under the title “Super Mario 3D World,” this new game includes better textures, performance, and more content. The game also introduces an open-world free-roam environment traversable by both Mario and Bowser Jr., as part of an extra addition to the game.

4.) Far Cry 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IJuKT1mHO8

Available on: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: TBD

Taking place on a fictional Caribbean island called Yara, players will be able to play in the largest Far Cry map to date. Players will take the role of a local Yaran, Dani Rojas, a guerrilla soldier fighting for freedom, attempting to restore their nation back to its former glory against fascist dictator “El Presidente” Antón Castillo.

5.) Halo Infinite

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4cszcDNyqA

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Release Date: TBD

Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” follows the storyline of the Master Chief after “Halo 5: Guardians.” The game’s graphics are being improved substantially and should recapture the magic of old titles.

6.) Resident Evil Village

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSapXD9vxYA

Available on: PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: TBD

Set in Europe, the game takes place a few years after the events of “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.” Developed by Capcom, Resident Evil Village brings the return of series hero Chris Redfield.

7.) Horizon Forbidden West

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq594XmpPBg

Available on: Playstation 5, Playstation 4

Release Date: TBD

Continuing the events of “Horizon Zero Dawn,” players explore a new frontier called the Forbidden West to pinpoint the location of a deadly disease. Aloy, a hunter, and the main protagonist, seeks to discover more about her and humanity’s past.

8.) Psychonauts 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RClJ_DAotaA&feature=emb_title

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, and Linux

Release Date: TBD

The original 2005 game, “Psychonauts,” was a platformer where players took on the role of Raz, a young boy with psychic abilities, attending a summer camp with children holding similar powers. “Psychonauts 2” takes place after the events of the first game with players once again playing as Raz. However, rather than attending summer camp again, Raz joins “psychonaut” agents as an intern.

9.) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhkQXENX4XM&feature=emb_title

Available on: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release Date: TBD

With the goal of updating the three previous “Mass Effect” titles, developers are releasing a modernized experience of the original work in this new game. It will include single-player content and DLC from “Mass Effect,” “Mass Effect 2,” and “Mass Effect 3.”

10.) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXiTt_6RbxQ

Available on: PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4

Release Date: TBC

Little is confirmed about the story or gameplay other than that it is set in an ’80s mall environment. There also is a laser tag arena, arcade, and a cinema within the map. Players are hiding from Vanny, a new antagonist in a bunny suit.

______

