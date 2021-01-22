Top 10 HBO MAX 2021 releases

As COVID-19 continues to hamper the entertainment industry, streaming services have risen to prominence with their near-endless sources of content. The rise is due to the fact that they not only allow viewers to rewatch their favorite films or shows but also create new content for audiences everywhere to enjoy. If that wasn’t big enough, Warner Bros. recently announced that their 2021 films will simultaneously release on HBO Max as well as in theatres — meaning that viewers will have the option of watching films in the cinema or in the comfort of their homes. With that said, I’m here to break down the top 10 films to be released on HBO Max this year.

King Richard (Nov. 19)

King Richard is a biographical film that details the life of Venus and Serena Williams became tennis superstars after coaching from their father Richard Williams. This movie details how both sisters ushered in a new era of power and athleticism for women’s professional tennis. With stars like Will Smith leading the film, what’s not to get excited about?

Tom and Jerry (Feb. 26)

Starring two of the most recognizable characters of all time. The film takes place in the real world, where Tom and Jerry are kicked out of their home and forced to live in a fancy hotel in New York City. As you’d expect, their never-ending fight creates chaos for the residents as they try to get the best of each other. Even though we’re in a modern-day setting, this film seems to be taking a lot of inspiration from its original roots — which involves a lot of slapstick, mean spirited humor, and a whole lot of cartoon violence. They’ve been entertaining people for years and to this day people still look to them as one of the great classics.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4)

This series has made quite the mark on cinema, hasn’t it? What started as a stand-alone horror film eventually exploded into tons of sequels and spinoffs such as “Annabelle” or “The Nun.” The movie follows paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren as they fight to save the soul of a young boy, who takes them on and beyond anything they’ve ever seen. This story is notable for exploring one of the real-life couple’s most interesting files, as it explores the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect claims demonic possession as a defense. The series has had audiences on the edge of their seats for the past decade, so let’s hope to continue that streak in this latest installment.

Space Jam: Legacy (July 16)

If you were a kid born in the 90s, then chances are you grew up with a time capsule of a film called “Space Jam.” A movie that stars the Looney Tunes characters as they play basketball against aliens with Michael Jordan. After so many years we finally see our favorite characters with Lebron James as they take the court once again in this long-awaited sequel. Even though it’s debatable whether or not the first film is good or not, no one can deny the impact it had on young audiences. Which makes it interesting when you see what direction they take this bizarre idea in a modern-day setting. With state of the art animation and an all-star cast, this is a film you definitely need to check out.

Godzilla vs. Kong (March 26)

Kaiju fans get ready because Godzilla and King Kong are finally gonna crossover and brawl each other for supremacy. Set in the Monsterverse universe, this film will see its two biggest icons go at it as humanity explores more on the Titan’s origins. Fans everywhere will finally have their answer of who’s the most powerful, The King of the Monsters, or the God of Skull Island?

Mortal Kombat (April 16)

Based on the popular fighting game series, Mortal Kombat is considered by many to be the most action-packed, violent, and gory video games ever made. As you would imagine, this puts a lot of pressure on the filmmakers to bring such a popular brand to the screen. So far all signs point to one of the best gaming films ever made. The casting is on point, the look of it is amazing, and it’s guaranteed to have the gruesome fatalities that fans have been dying to see.

The Suicide Squad (Aug. 6)

Directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, this film is seen by many as a soft reboot of the 2016 film. Meaning that there will be no Will Smith, no underused Jared Leto Joker, no CG dancing witches. Instead, the film would be mostly starring a brand new cast of C-list villains as they are forced to go on impossible missions in exchange for lighter sentences.

James Gunn is perfect as director with his uncanny ability to balance comedy and action. It’s also great to know that he’s backed up with a stellar cast consisting of Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and John Cena. Based on the preview from DC Fandom, we are in for an action-packed, dark, and violent flick that delivers exactly what the title promises.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (March)

After the disappointing performance of the 2017 film, fans have been raging a storm on social media demanding the “#SnyderCut” of the movie they wanted to see. Now, after over three years, Snyder finally gets to complete his vision and bring it to audiences on HBO Max. Even though a lot of people remain divisive on his previous films, this is a chance to see where all the director’s choices were amounting up to. On top of that, fans will get to see the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the league take on Darkseid in his first live-action appearance. Not only is this movie going to bring so many DC characters to the screen, but it’s also clocking in at a four hour running time. While it remains to be seen how the film will turn out, it’s nice to see that it will live up to the size and scope of one of the most legendary teams of all time.

Dune (Oct. 1)

Based on the classic novel, this movie is one of the most anticipated films ever! Directed by Denis Villenuerve, Dune will take audiences to the distant future where the main protagonist Paul Atreidies as he and his allies journey through a sandworm-invested desert to gain access to a special drug called “the spice” which enhances human abilities and thought. Based on the images and trailer, this looks like one of the most faithful novel adaptations ever made. From a stellar director to the stellar cast, it only makes sense that it would lead to a stellar film.

Matrix 4 (Dec. 22)

Out of all the films to have been announced in recent years, this one was definitely unexpected. The Matrix films are seen by many as a revolutionary step forward in sci-fi cinema, even though they could get complicated at times. Despite this, people are still excited to see Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Ann Moss (Trinity) return alongside a new cast of characters. As of now, little to no details have been revealed about this latest installment. But that doesn’t seem to stop the excitement for this latest installment.

_______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].