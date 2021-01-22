Looking for something to do for Valentine’s?

Whether you are spending it with a significant other or friends, the day of love is one to be celebrated. This year, Valentine’s day falls on a Sunday – opening the door for a full day of fun activities. No matter where your interests lie, Jacksonville offers plenty to do.

If your date loves the outdoors, an airboat ride is an exhilarating and unique experience. Crazy Fish Airboat Rides offers hour and a half tours of the Intracoastal for $49.99 a passenger. Leaving out of Morning Star Marina in Mayport, the captain ensures that his passengers will see dolphins and other marine life while coasting through the marsh. Because the excursion is weather dependent, we recommend calling the morning of to see what time they will be going out that day.

For a nature experience on a budget, take a trip to Big Talbot Island. The famed Boneyard Beach, which is covered in fallen trees and driftwood, offers incredible scenery and endless spots for a picnic. The downed trees offer plenty of opportunities to hang a hammock and relax in the sun. Dare your date to a polar plunge in the ocean waters!

If your date is the creative type, check out Jacksonville’s art museums. The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens is just a few minutes’ drive from MOCA, making it easy to visit both. Both museums offer a wide range of exhibits from both local and international artists. Since MOCA is owned by UNF, students receive free admission with a UNF ID present.

Maybe your date prefers some mystery and would enjoy a trip to one of Jacksonville’s many escape rooms. Escape Rooms commonly offer a variety of themed rooms in which players solve clues to escape from the room in a limited amount of time. There are many locations around Jacksonville including Mind Bender in Jacksonville Beach as well as the Escape Game at the St. Johns Town Center.

Animal lover? Visit the Jacksonville Zoo. The zoo, which is home to over 2,000 animals, spans over 122 acres, offering plenty to see and do. Explore the many exhibits at the zoo, including the giraffe overlook where visitors can get up close and personal with their tall friends. If this sounds good, make sure you purchase tickets in advance, as the zoo currently requires tickets to be bought prior to arrival.

For those leaning toward a classic Valentine’s dinner date, Jacksonville boasts a wide range of restaurants to choose from.

Mezza Luna is a little Italian restaurant nestled into the Beaches Town Center. Their candlelit tables and covered patio create an intimate, romantic atmosphere for their patrons.

In Riverside, Black Sheep is a classic choice with their rooftop seating. Talk about dinner with a view!

For your vegan date, check out Sushiko in Avondale. This sushi hotspot has an entire menu dedicated to vegan options.

Hop over to St. Augustine to visit Cap’s On the Water. Enjoy delicious seafood and southern options while watching the sun go down over the water.

No matter what you decide upon, make sure you plan ahead. Make reservations and buy your tickets. Valentine’s Day is less than a month away and somehow always finds a way to sneak up on us.

_______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].