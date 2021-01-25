UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF Environmental Center to host community cleanup; Volunteer opportunity

Shelby Senesac, News Editor
January 25, 2021

If you’re looking to volunteer and make a difference in our environment, get together with the UNF Environmental Center to help clean up debris and plastic items along some of Jacksonville’s waterways. 

Photo by Catherine Sheila via Pexels.

Volunteers will meet on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Palmetto Leaves Regional Park – South Entrance (13820 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258).

Just a few minutes away from the Palmetto Leaves Regional Park South Entrance is the Julington-Durbin Creek Preserve, where volunteers can go after the cleanup to enjoy hiking trails.

The goal of UNF Environmental Center’s Plastic Reduction Project is to reduce single-use plastic consumption and reduce marine debris, as well as educate the community about the harmful results of using single-use plastics, and how students, faculty, and staff can reduce their plastic consumption by choosing to refuse.

This event is free and open to everyone. However, space is limited and registration is required.

To register for this event, click here.

If you’re unable to attend this community cleanup, there is another community cleanup scheduled for next month as well. 

The location for the next community cleanup is still to be determined.

_______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Shelby Senesac,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Image courtesy of RODNAE Production via Pexels

    Daily

    The ultimate true-crime watchlist

  • Image courtesy of Associated Press

    Daily

    Biden reverses Trump administration’s “discriminatory” travel ban

  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Daily

    WandaVision episode three review

  • FILE - Cutout photos of people, including first responders and healthcare workers, sit in seats in Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., in this Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, file photo. The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release Friday that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

    Daily

    AP: NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers

  • Jacksonville University under mandatory evacuation due to bomb threat

    Daily

    Jacksonville University under mandatory evacuation due to bomb threat

  • How to use a phone as a webcam on a Windows PC

    Academics

    How to use a phone as a webcam on a Windows PC

  • Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

    Daily

    Top 10 HBO MAX 2021 releases

  • police beat graphic

    Daily

    PlayStation 5 stolen from The Flats; UPD Chief stresses the importance of locking doors

  • Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden

    Daily

    AP: FBI arrests north Florida man in Jan. 6 US Capitol siege

  • This combination of images shows Lil Wayne performing during Hot 97

    Daily

    AP: Lil Wayne, Kodak Black get clemency; Joe Exotic does not

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF Environmental Center to host community cleanup; Volunteer opportunity