UNF Environmental Center to host community cleanup; Volunteer opportunity

If you’re looking to volunteer and make a difference in our environment, get together with the UNF Environmental Center to help clean up debris and plastic items along some of Jacksonville’s waterways.

Volunteers will meet on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Palmetto Leaves Regional Park – South Entrance (13820 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258).

Just a few minutes away from the Palmetto Leaves Regional Park South Entrance is the Julington-Durbin Creek Preserve, where volunteers can go after the cleanup to enjoy hiking trails.

The goal of UNF Environmental Center’s Plastic Reduction Project is to reduce single-use plastic consumption and reduce marine debris, as well as educate the community about the harmful results of using single-use plastics, and how students, faculty, and staff can reduce their plastic consumption by choosing to refuse.

This event is free and open to everyone. However, space is limited and registration is required.

To register for this event, click here.

If you’re unable to attend this community cleanup, there is another community cleanup scheduled for next month as well.

The location for the next community cleanup is still to be determined.