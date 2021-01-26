“Locked Down” Spoiler-free review

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor lead in a romantic comedy-heist film, called “Locked Down”, about a frustrated married couple who plan a secret heist during the COVID-19 lockdown in London. Linda, played by Hathaway, is a CEO of a fashion company. Ejiofor plays Linda’s husband, Paxton, a delivery driver. The beginning starts like a COVID documentary movie. Coworkers and family members are on Zoom meetings with both Linda and Paxton. Zoom is something we all have become familiar with because of COVID-19, so I think this is very relatable. The duo is frustrated and maddened over the situations the COVID-19 lockdown has caused to their relationship. The trials and tribulations that they must face together are very realistic. It deals with isolation, addiction, suicide, and taking back what is owed to you. I think their performances are vulnerable and genuine, especially around the importance of mental health, which is why I love the film.

Linda and Paxton adapt to the events that happen in a very human way. As the movie develops, the production value transforms from a documentary to a high budget film. I also think Hathaway and Ejiofor have perfect chemistry and thought-provoking scenes you can’t stop watching until the end of the film. The film is directed by Doug Liman, whose previous work includes The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jumper, and Edge of Tomorrow. Mindy Kaling, Stephen Merchant, and Ben Stiller also join the cast of “Locked Down.” It has received mixed reviews from critics due to its rushed production and documentary feel. The production team could have lost the audience if they hadn’t captured London during the actual lockdown for realism. The production team, I think, does an excellent job of conveying the dire situation the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to everyday life.

I would give the film a 4 out of 5 sails.

______

