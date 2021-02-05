Watch the Lend-a-Wing grand opening live!

Darvin Nelson, Editor-in-Chief
February 5, 2021

UNF Lend-a-Wing.

Student Government will be hosting the Lend–Wing’s grand opening live on Facebook.

The process of transferring the food pantry from Hicks Hall to the Student Union has taken a few semesters, but now food insecure students can easily grab sustenance at the new accessible location.

