Watch the Lend-a-Wing grand opening live!
February 5, 2021
Student Government will be hosting the Lend–Wing’s grand opening live on Facebook.
The process of transferring the food pantry from Hicks Hall to the Student Union has taken a few semesters, but now food insecure students can easily grab sustenance at the new accessible location.
___
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.