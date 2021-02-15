Celebrating Black History Month at UNF

Since 1976, the month of February has represented Black History Month in America. The annual celebration grew from “Negro History Week,” which was started by Dr. Carter Woodson in 1926. Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions that African-Americans and people of African descent have made and continue to make to this country.

The UNF Department of Diversity Initiatives has plenty of events and activities planned for students to participate in.

The events are as follows, per their website:

Black Love Matters: A marital Journey through Spirituality, Friendship & Professional Success

Monday, February 15, 2021

3 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Cost: Free

Celebrate Black love with some of Jacksonville’s power couples. Moderated by an equally successful power couple, Action News Jax Anchor, Letisha Bereola, and best selling author, Enitan Bereola II, this dynamic panel will take participants on their marital journeys as they navigate date nights, parenthood, faith, and professional success.

The History and Progression of Ballroom Culture

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Cost: Free

In collaboration with the LGBTQ Center, we will explore Ballroom Culture, with a panel discussion and voguing lesson, as a means of artistry, self-expression, and survival, plus the societal and cultural impacts the scene has had for the global LGBTQ+ community.

Victim Advocate’s Talks & Topics: The Adultification & Criminalization of Black Girls

Thursday, February 18, 2021

1 – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Cost: Free

Adultification: a groundbreaking study showing that adults perceive Black Girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers, especially between the ages of 5 – 14. Celebrate Black History Month with the Victim Advocacy Program by discussing the adultification and criminalization of Black Girls.

BSU X CASS Verzus Battle

Friday, February 19, 2021

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Cost: Free

The Black Student Union and the Community Alliance for Student Success (CASS) collaborate for a fun, engaging event, Verzuz style! Partakers will “battle” it out over our favorite Black culture topics and the audience will choose their favorite answers.

Black Abraham

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

6 – 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

How have the Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, intersected with African and Black identities across the millennia? And how do they intersect today, in the community and on campus? Join the UNF Interfaith Center and the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida for celebration, learning, storytelling, and discussion on these rich heritages of faith.

Justice Sessions: How to Research Local Black History

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

3 – 4 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Cost: Free

Join UNF’s Digital Humanities Institute for a roundtable of archivists, scholars, and independent researchers moderated by UNF History professor, Dr. Felicia Bevel.

Black Excellence Expo: Art Gala

Thursday, February 25, 2021

6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Cost: Free

Get dressed in your Sunday’s best and join us for a virtual format night of artistic fun as local Black artists showcase their art and talent as Black History Month closes out with a Signature event!

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].