Lady Ospreys heat up in fourth quarter, extend ASUN win streak

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

For most of Saturday’s game, it would have looked like the score would end in a tie as both teams battled throughout. However, the last 10 minutes of the match proved to separate the Ospreys from their ASUN rivals.

Coming into this game with a four-game win streak and at third in the ASUN with an 8-2 record, UNF (11-7 9-2 ASUN) was looking to solidify their standings with a win against fourth-place Lipscomb (9-8 6-5 ASUN). Lipscomb had been on a four-game win streak of their own with season-sweeps against Stetson and JU.

So what happened in those final 10 minutes that gave the Ospreys a 17 point win?

At the end of the third quarter, the score was in favor of Lipscomb 49-46, and the Ospreys needed a spark to help them push through. As Osprey forward Jazz Bond scored the first points in the fourth, it was all pedal to the metal from there. With the help of their shooters and their best defensive performance of the game, they outscored the Bisons 28-8 in the fourth.

Coming off a back and forth opening three quarters, this must have been refreshing.

While those opening quarters may have been nerve-wracking for the fans, the Lady Ospreys did an excellent job managing their deficits and not letting the game slip away. With Lipscomb’s largest lead only being a mere five points, the Ospreys knew they could shoot their way back into the game. And they did.

One highlight performance for the Ospreys was guard Marissa Mackins, who showed her range, going 7-12 from deep and leading all scorers with 25 points. While other Ospreys contributed to a 44.1 game three-point percentage, Erin Jones continued her dominance on the boards with nine rebounds and 17 points of her own.

On the other hand, Lipscomb had one of their worst shooting performances of the season, going 6-28 from deep and just 38 percent from the floor. They will need to create better looks and make their shots in order to beat the Ospreys in their second game.

UNF will play their last home game of the regular season when they face Lipscomb again on Sunday. The game will be at 2 PM and can be watched in the UNF Arena or on ESPN+. Follow along with UNF Spinnaker for more UNF sporting coverage.

___________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].