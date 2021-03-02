Best Friends: Disneyland for pets

Do you want to have a worry-free day at Disney World but don’t have the heart to leave your pet alone at home? Well, then you should consider taking them to Best Friends Pet Hotel!

Since 1995, this place has been raising the bar on what pet care facilities should be. This establishment offers individual suites that are clean and climate-controlled, with premium food, bedding, and an extensive menu of custom activities and services.

Pet owners need not worry, because this place provides a warm environment where their pets will be cared for and can socialize with other pets. It is also an employee-owned company where the staff takes pride in caring for the facility as well as the animals.

People even have the option of personalizing the experience for their pets. They ask owners a ton of questions about their pets’ likes and dislikes, as well as their preferences. All of this is done to create a perfect stay for these animals.

