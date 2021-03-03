“Legendary” review

Concerts and events have been continually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. UNF students can watch “Legendary,” a reality competition show that explores the New York ball culture of the LGBTQIA+ community in a modern venue. The HBO Max groundbreaking series was released on May 27, 2020.

Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan the Stallion are permanent judges. Dashaun Wesley is the master of ceremonies/host. All houses compete in a ball which consists of dancing, voguing, and hyping the audience.

A house wins each time, but eliminations happen after the first episode. “Legendary” status is won at the end of the series with a $100k prize for the winning house. Each episode has a different theme for a different ball. The seventh episode has no elimination.

“Legendary” is unique because everyone can compete together in the LGBTQIA+ ball competition series. It was renewed for a second season by HBO Max in July of 2020. It has received positive reviews because it includes trans artists, men, women, and queer people.

I personally liked the positive representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in “Legendary”. The different themes give the show a rare combination of stories that the audience loves every week. “Legendary” season 2 will surely be just as special with new themes and special guest judges each episode. HBO Max is taking the steps to advance a positive representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the media.

The series has a positive representation of queer people and women. I would give the series a 5 out of 5 sails.

