What to know about Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a new streaming service that launched on March 4, 2021. The service features many shows from popular channels such as Nickelodeon, MTV, and BET.

The service is $5.99 a month but for a limited time, new subscribers can try it free for a month. This offer ends on March 30, 2021. Students can also get a 25 percent discount on the membership price.

It features many original shows and movies such as “The Stand,” “Why Women Kill,” and “Star Trek Discovery.” On Paramount+, viewers can watch sports from the NFL, UEFA, and many others. Subscribers can also watch many sports highlights and expert analyses on the streaming service. CBS News will be on the service as well, where streamers can watch 24/7 news. There are future movies and shows coming to Paramount+ such as “Mortal Kombat,” “Justice League: The Snyder Cut,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Viewers can stream shows on up to three devices and create separate profiles for family and friends. Most media on Paramount + is commercial-free besides live TV and a couple of other shows. Subscribers can also download shows and movies in order to watch offline.

Overall, the service seems great, especially for students.

