I Care a Lot movie review

“I Care a Lot” is a comedy-horror movie revolving around a scammer who seizes her clients’ assets only to find out one client is not like the others. Rosamund Pike plays Marla Grayson, the calculated court-appointed guardian who always convinces any judge that the clients can not take care of themselves independently.

Jennifer Peterson, played by Dianne Weist, has a secret life behind a seemingly perfect life presented at first glance. Ms. Peterson is the mother of a crime lord, Roman Lunyov (played by Peter Dinklage), who has been using the home as a safe house.

Marla and her girlfriend, Fran (played by Eiza González), start to renovate the home while Ms. Peterson is stuck in the nursing home. Roman Lunyov realizes that Marla and Fran have kidnaped his mother after sending one of his men to the house.

“I Care a Lot” is fast-paced, and the script is to the point with no useless dialogue. Toronto International Film Festival hosted the “I Care a Lot” world premiere on September 12, 2020. But Netflix released the film on February 19, 2021 on the US platform. Some of the comical moments are hilarious, especially from Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage.

I would give the film 4 / 5 Spinnaker Sails.

